Wrestling Federation of India elections stayed by Gauhati High Court

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Sunday postponed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, set for July 11, on a petition by the Assam Wrestling Association.

The court ordered the respondents, the WFI's ad hoc body and the Sports Ministry, to postpone the election until the next date for hearing, set on July 17.

In its petition, the Assam Wrestling Association claimed that despite recommendations made by the then WFI Executive Committee at the association's General Council meeting in UP's Gonda on November 15, 2014, it had been denied membership despite being entitled to it.

As the ad hoc commission had set June 25 as the deadline for submitting names for the electoral college, and July 11 would be the date of the elections to choose the new governing body, the state association argued that the election process ought to be put on hold until it was made part of WFI and had the ability to choose its representative in the electoral college.