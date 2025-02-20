WTA bans spectator who targeted Emma in Dubai

New Delhi: Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has imposed a ban on a man who approached former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, displaying “fixated behaviour,” during her second-round loss to Karolina Muchova at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 22-year-old Brit was left terrified when the man, who had approached her in public on Monday, was spotted at her match against Karolina Muchova on Tuesday. She was seen hiding behind the umpire’s chair two games into the match.

The Briton alerted the chair umpire to the situation, and the individual was removed from court three.

“On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour. This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment,” WTA said in a statement.

“Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players,” it added.

Despite the distressing incident, Raducanu attempted to continue and returned to the court to applause from the crowd but fell to a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 defeat.

This is not the first time that Raducanu has faced such a situation. In February 2022, a stalker walked 23 miles to Raducanu’s home and took her father’s shoe as a souvenir, and was handed a five-year restraining order.