WTT Star Contender Chennai: Manush, Diya lead wildcards as India secure record 19 paddlers

Chennai: India will field their largest-ever contingent at a WTT Star Contender event, with 19 paddlers and 27 entries in the main draw, after national champions Manush Shah, Diya Chitale, and more received wildcards for WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025.

In doubles, TT great Achanta Sharath Kamal and his partner Snehit Suravajjula also secured a men’s doubles wildcard for the tournament, scheduled to be played from March 25-31 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

All four women’s singles host-nominated wildcards went to Indian players, with the experienced Sutirtha Mukherjee and Krittwika Sinha Roy joining Swastika Ghosh and national champion Diya. In the men’s singles, Snehit joins Manush as the second Indian wildcard entry.

Among the foreign wildcard recipients, South Korea’s Park Ganghyeon, a 2022 Asian Games men’s team silver medallist, and Malta’s Kim Taehyun have secured places in the main draw.

Wildcards were allocated to ensure broader representation and provide emerging talents with key opportunities. WTT nominated Suhana Saini and Taneesha Kotecha, recognizing their potential and talent. Meanwhile, Ankur Bhattacharjee (India) and Yoo Yerin (South Korea) earned WTT Youth Nominations, reinforcing WTT’s commitment to fostering young talent.

Doubles wildcards have been allocated entirely to Indian pairings. Sharath, who will bid farewell to the sport after this tournament, partners with Snehit in the men’s doubles, with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai receiving the second wildcard.

Sathiyan has also secured a mixed doubles wildcard alongside Sreeja Akula, while Manika Batra and Manav Thakkar complete India’s wildcard presence in the event. For the women’s doubles wildcards, Sreeja will pair up with Swastika Ghosh, while Syndrela Das will partner Suhana.

In the WTT-assigned wildcards, South Korea’s Park Gyuhyeon and Robert Gardos of Austria have been awarded spots in the men’s singles.

Commenting on the wildcards, Stupa Sports Analytics’ Co-founder & COO, Deepak Malik, said, “Wildcard entries are an important part of WTT events, allowing talented players to compete at the highest level despite ranking or eligibility restrictions. It’s great to see promising young players like Taneesha and Suhana get this opportunity, and we are confident they will make the most of it.”