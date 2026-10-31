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Yashvasin, Tarun, Jatin and Harshith make U-19 semis
In Short
Yashvasin, K Tarun, Jatin Dev, and Harshith Reddy reach the U-19 boys’ semi-finals at the 11th Late Samreddy Sudershan Reddy Memorial State Ranking TT Tournament in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Yashvasin, K Tarun, Jatin Dev and B Harshith Reddy entered the Under-19 boys’ semi-finals at the 11th Late Samreddy Sudershan Reddy Memorial Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament-2026, being held in Hyderabad. In men’s singles, Rithish Kumar, M Trishul, Ali Mohammed, Zubair, B Vathsin, Arjun P, Jatin Dev and Sai Kiran K registered second-round victories.
In the Under-19 boys’ quarter-finals, Yashvasin defeated Arush Reddy 3-2, K Tarun overcame Hariaan 3-1, Jatin Dev beat Tanay Kumar 3-0, while B Harshith Reddy defeated Pramaan 3-2.
The three-day tournament, being held from October 30 to November 1, is taking place at Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Bandlaguda. Sponsored by Mahaveer Group of Institutions, it is organised by the Ranga Reddy District Table Tennis Association under the aegis of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association.
The tournament was inaugurated by Dr Maheswar Dutta, Principal of Mahaveer College, in the presence of TSTTA President K K Maheswari, General Secretary Nagender Reddy and other state and district association office-bearers.
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