Hyderabad: Building on its successful collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Ryan Group of Institutions has signed a comprehensive three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) to provide structured educational support to young footballers at the FIFA Talent Academy in Hyderabad.

The agreement, signed today in Hyderabad, marks an expansion of Ryan Group’s commitment to nurturing India’s emerging football talent through a holistic approach that balances athletic excellence with academic achievement.

The move follows Ryan Group’s landmark partnership with AIFF for the FIFA Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar, announced in January 2026. Under the new agreement, the Group will replicate its comprehensive academic framework in Hyderabad.

Comprehensive Academic Support

As part of the partnership, Ryan Group will oversee the recruitment and deployment of qualified teachers and deliver curriculum primarily through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as a backup option. The scope also includes student counselling, examination coordination, and personality development programmes.

Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Institutions, said the expansion reflects the organisation’s belief that young athletes deserve equal access to quality education.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership to Hyderabad with the Sports Authority of Telangana. Our experience in Bhubaneswar has reinforced our belief that young athletes deserve the best of both worlds – world-class sports training and quality education. This collaboration strengthens our presence in Hyderabad, where we already operate five schools, enabling us to leverage our established infrastructure and resources to deliver the best possible educational experience for these talented young footballers. By providing flexible, high-quality education that accommodates rigorous training schedules, we are ensuring these young talents can pursue their sporting dreams without compromising their academic future,” he said.

Dr. A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana, emphasised the importance of integrating education with sports development.

“The Sports Authority of Telangana is proud to partner with Ryan Group of Institutions to create a nurturing environment for our young footballers at the FIFA Talent Academy. Education is the foundation upon which successful careers – both in sports and beyond – are built. This partnership ensures our trainees receive structured academic support from one of India’s most respected educational institutions, while they pursue excellence in football. We are confident this collaboration will produce well-rounded individuals who will make Telangana and India proud,” she said.

Holistic Development Framework

Under the agreement, Ryan Group will deploy qualified teachers across core subjects including English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Computer Science, Arts and languages. Teaching schedules will remain flexible to align with intensive training routines and outstation tournaments.

Trainees at the FIFA Talent Academy in Hyderabad will also gain access to Ryan Group’s existing school facilities, including libraries and laboratories, along with opportunities to participate in cultural activities, debates and competitions.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of Telangana will provide essential infrastructure such as classrooms, smart boards, laboratories, IT systems and administrative support, with Ryan Group managing complete academic delivery and student development.

Strengthening India’s Athlete Education Model

The partnership represents a significant step towards building a sustainable model for athlete education in India. With academies now operational in both Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, Ryan Group of Institutions continues to strengthen its contribution to Indian football development through its CSR initiatives, ensuring young athletes receive comprehensive support to excel both on the field and in the classroom.