Young goalkeeper Samiksha Saxena aspires to soar under veteran Savita and coach Harendra Singh's guidance

New Delhi: Young goalkeeper Samiksha Saxena is dreaming big, hoping to cement a permanent spot in the Indian senior women's hockey team and win titles and medals. She is basing her dreams on the guidance provided by veteran goalkeeper and former India captain Savita Punia and coach Harendra Singh.

Samiksha is currently part of the 40-member core probables group that has gathered for the ongoing Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru, preparing for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2025. The 22-year-old earned her call-up to the camp after strong performances in the Senior Women's National Championships for Assam earlier this year. She is now focused on taking the next big step in her career.

Talking about her experience in the national camp so far, she said, “It's going very well. The environment and the coaches' behaviour are excellent, and I have improved a lot in a short time. I have never experienced anything like this before.”

“I used to watch the senior players on TV and get inspired by them, but now training with them has been a wonderful experience. Currently, I am working on my movements and reflexes. I am also training to be more decisive in my goal, as I carry a huge responsibility for my team,” she added.

Samiksha now has the opportunity to train under veteran Indian goalkeeper Savita, who has been a major inspiration for her over the years. Speaking about her interactions with Savita, Samiksha said, “I am very comfortable with her. If I have a question or a doubt, I go to her, and even when she notices something off during practice, she corrects me and teaches me every little thing.”

This is also the first time Samiksha is working under the Indian women's team's chief coach, Harendra Singh. “He (Harendra Singh) is very fun to work with and explains everything very well. He repeats his instructions in both English and Hindi to ensure we understand clearly. I am excited to continue developing my game under his guidance,” she said.

Samiksha hails from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and grew up with her grandmother, parents, two sisters, and a younger brother. Her father is a social worker, while her mother used to work at an Anganwadi (rural child-care centre).

She began playing hockey on local grounds at the grassroots level while still in school, initially as a field player. At 19, she was selected for the SAI Centre in Bhopal, where her coach advised her to switch to goalkeeping. “He told me I had good height and reflexes and would do well as a goalkeeper, so I made the switch,” Samiksha explained.

She first represented SAI in the Junior Academy Nationals, then played in the Khelo India University Games 2023–24 for ITM University, Gwalior, where she completed her degree in Physical Education.

Samiksha has played in two Senior Women National Championships — in 2024 for the Hockey Association of Bihar and this year for Assam Hockey. Her strong performances in Division B helped her earn a spot in the national camp.

Samiksha was at the SAI Centre in Bhopal when she received the news of her selection. “When I found out, I called my mother first, and she started crying. Initially, my parents wanted me to focus more on studies than on hockey, but as I grew older, they began supporting me wholeheartedly and are now very proud of my achievements.”

Speaking about her future goals, Samiksha said, “It’s been a long and challenging journey so far, but my dream is to go even further — to represent India on the international stage. I want to make my country proud and bring home medals for the nation,” she concluded.



