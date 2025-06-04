Live
Youth Dies in Bike Crash Amid RCB Victory Celebrations in Shivamogga
A 21-year-old youth, Abhinandan, lost his life in a head-on bike collision during late-night RCB victory celebrations in Shivamogga.
A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday night during the RCB team's IPL final victory celebrations, claiming the life of a 21-year-old youth, Abhinandan, a resident of Venkatesh Nagar.
In an unfortunate display of negligent behavior, two bikes collided head-on in front of the Ganapathi Temple at Raveendranagar. Abhinandan, who sustained severe injuries, died on the spot. The rally was reportedly organized spontaneously by youth celebrating RCB’s victory.
The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Jayanagar police station.
In another incident during the celebrations, a bike rammed into a parked car in Durgigudi and sped away, causing damage to the vehicle. The act is also being viewed as a case of negligence and hit-and-run.
Due to the chaos caused by the late-night celebrations, police had to resort to light lathicharge to disperse the crowd at Seenappa Shetty Circle in Shivamogga.