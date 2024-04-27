Youth National Games 2024 kick-start in Delhi; over 5,000 athletes from 15 states vying for top honours

Live
The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) Foundation on Saturday launched the Youth National Games at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium, heralding the start of an exhilarating three-day sports extravaganza showcasing over 5,000 gold medalists from across 15 states and union territories.
The participants, selected through a rigorous process involving over 2,000 district championships, range from 8 to 19 years. They are supported by a robust team comprising 560 coaches, 490 officials, and 350 volunteers, reflecting a tremendous collaborative effort. These athletes were chosen from over 200,876 participants, including 131,538 males and 69,338 females.
The event was also attended by STAIRS brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Amit Sadh.
Sharing his excitement, Amit said, “Together with STAIRS, I am committed to advancing this cause, aiming to nurture and harness the untapped potential of India’s youth. Our vision is to create a sustainable ecosystem that not only cultivates sporting talents but also instils a strong sense of discipline, ethics, and resilience in young athletes. This platform is an excellent steppingstone towards achieving that, and I’m thrilled to be a driving force behind such transformative change."
Ajit M. Sharan, IAS (Retd) and Chairman of the Board of Directors at STAIRS said, "The Stairs Youth National Games symbolise our dedication to sports development at the grassroots level. They provide a national stage for young athletes to showcase their talents and strive towards becoming champions of tomorrow."
Over the next three days, the athletes will showcase their talent in an array of sports, including Basketball, Karate, Taekwondo, Badminton, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, kho kho, Football Athletics, Skating, and Cricket, across venues like Indira Gandhi Stadium and Tyagraj Stadium in Delhi, ensuring a thrilling and diverse competitive environment.