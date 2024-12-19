Yuva Kabaddi Series: Himalayan Tahrs remain on top; Ranchi Rangers get first win of Division 3

The Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 3 delivered a mix of nail-biting finishes and dominant performances on Day 5 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education.

Table-toppers Himalayan Tahrs made a strong comeback to seal a narrow 27-26 victory over the Dehradun Dynamos to continue their domination on top the standings.

The Dynamos led for most of the game, but a clutch tackle by Lovepreet Saini in the final minute turned the tide in favour of the Tahrs. Lal Singh led the raiding effort for the Tahrs with nine raid points, while Deepak Lohan scored nine raid points for the Dynamos but lacked support.

Ranchi Rangers registered their first win of the season with a dominant 58-44 triumph over Chambal Challengers. Prince Kumar Roy was unstoppable, racking up a staggering 21 raid points, while Rahul Gope added 17 raid points to the Rangers’ tally. Despite brilliant performances by the Challengers’ Ajay Maravi and Abhishek Kumar, who scored 19 and 16 raid points, respectively, their team couldn’t keep up with the Rangers' relentless attack

The day began with an exhilarating match as the Ladakh Wolves clinched a hard-fought 41-36 victory over the Dehradun Dynamos. The game was evenly poised until the final 10 minutes, but the Wolves pulled ahead with a commanding finish. Anil Kumar’s Super 10 and Rajan Singh Manhas’ stellar all-round show, contributing seven tackle points and four raid points, sealed the win for the Wolves.

Despite Subham Deshwal’s Super 10 and Pankaj Sharma’s nine tackle points for the Dynamos, they fell short in the final moments.

Another game of the day saw Vasco Vipers secure a commanding 45-35 win over the Indore Invincibles. Prince shone for the Vipers with a phenomenal 17 raid points, while Prianshu and Sachin achieved High 5s in defense. Indore’s Ritin managed a Super 10, but the lack of defensive support left them struggling to keep up.

In the final match of the day, Tadoba Tigers roared their way to a 43-38 victory over Konark Kings, climbing to the second position in the standings. Shrikant Raut led the charge with 15 raid points, while Aniket Gawande registered a High 5.

Suraj Pawar’s impactful all-round display added to the Tigers’ dominance. Despite Super 10s from the Kings’ Rajesh Dehury and Niroj Kumar Sethi, they couldn’t prevent their team from slipping to defeat.