Supreme Court Of India Rules Conversion To Other Religions Ends Scheduled Caste Status

In a key ruling, the Supreme Court of India affirmed that individuals who convert to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism are no longer eligible for Scheduled Caste (SC) status. The judgment upheld a decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, reinforcing that religious identity plays a decisive role in determining SC eligibility.

A bench comprising Justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria clarified that a Dalit who adopts Christianity cannot claim benefits or protections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court stated that conversion to another religion effectively nullifies SC status.

The case stemmed from an appeal by a pastor, Chinthada Anand, who alleged caste-based harassment and sought protection under the SC/ST Act. However, the court noted that he had been practising Christianity for several years and had not returned to his original religion or community.

Observing that caste-based classifications do not apply in the same way outside Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism, the court concluded that continued adherence to another religion disqualifies a person from claiming SC recognition, regardless of prior status or certification.

The verdict reinforces the legal position that Scheduled Caste status is closely tied to specific religious affiliations, and any conversion outside these recognised faiths results in the loss of associated constitutional safeguards.