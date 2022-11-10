7 Medical Students In Tamil Nadu Suspended After A Video Of Sex Harassment

Seven senior medical students at the Christian Medical College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, have been suspended after an unverified clip that surfaced on social media suggesting ragging involving sexual harassment. A full police investigation has been requested by the college, and one is currently being conducted.

During the 1.52-minute video, it was unable to independently verify however guys can be seen performing push-ups on a lawn while others are being doused with water from what appears to be a hose.

Additionally, a few students seem to try to swim in a puddle. A man is seen punching and caressing the genitalia of another man, and two men are shown cuddling improperly. Young lads can be seen scurrying between the two ends in a group. Senior students are accused of compelling juniors to perform these acts in a text that appears over the video.

Authorities from CMC Vellore announced that seven senior students had been suspended for alleged ragging. The official from CMC added that they have also filed a police complaint requesting a thorough investigation.