A Fatal Accident Near Trichy Took Away The Lives Of Three Pilgrims And Injuring Others

On Tuesday, February 15, three pilgrims among them, one was a lady, were mowed down by a truck at Manapparai in the early hours on their way to the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district. The incident also resulted injuring six other people. The condition of one of the injured men was described as critical. All of the fatalities were on their way to the Samayapuram Mariamman temple on a pilgrimage.



On Monday evening, a group of pilgrims from the hamlets near Ayyalur and Vedasandur in Dindigul district began walking in phases to the Samayapuram temple. Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a tomato-laden truck reaching from Oddanchatram market smashed a group of visitors from back on the Trichy-Dindigul National Highway.

The three pilgrims succumbed to the incident were recognised as S Thirunavukkarasu, 40 years old, and P Sekar, 27 years old. They both lost their lives on the spot. V Kaleeswaari, 33 years old, passed away at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Trichy.

Highway patrol and Manapparai police hurried to the scene after getting information and sent all of the injured to Manapparai Government Hospital (GH) for treatment. The bodies of the dead were sent to the GH for postmortem examination.

The truck was confiscated by Manapparai police, who also filed a complaint against the driver. The collision occurred on a section of the NH that was dimly illuminated. There were no reflective stickers on the victims' clothing or belongings. Even after his best attempts, the truck ploughed over a group of roughly ten pilgrims who were strolling.