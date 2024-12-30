Live
- Samsung Bets Big On Ac Business In India, Set To Launch New Windfree Models In 2025
- Sahil Salathia, Apeksha Porwal Among Others Honoured at Dr. Rekha Chaudhri’s The World Digital Detox Day Event
- KLH Hyderabad Drives AI Innovation with the 2nd International Conference on AI-Enabled Technologies
- Tata Motors flags off electric buses for workforce transportation in Pantnagar; reiterates its commitment towards carbon neutrality
- ITC Hotels Expand Presence In The National Capital With The Opening Of Welcomhotel Delhi
- Essential New Year's Party Rules in Hyderabad: Follow These or Face Legal Consequences
- A Rare Sight in the Sky: The Black Moon – When Can It Be Seen in India?
- India’s most desired sedan, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, surpasses 3 million production milestone
- Year Ender 2024: Indian Sports Achievements, Records, and Controversies
- Top Benefits of Taking a Personal Loan in 2025
Just In
Actor-Politician Vijay Urges Tamil Nadu Governor To Ensure Women’s Safety
Vijay, founder of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, calls on Tamil Nadu Governor to address women’s safety following a student assault case, urging immediate action to protect law and order.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay has taken a strong stance on women’s safety in Tamil Nadu, following a shocking sexual assault incident involving a university student. Vijay, founder of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Monday to submit a memorandum demanding robust measures to ensure women’s protection.
**TVK’s Memorandum and Demands**
The TVK memorandum called for strengthening law and order across the state and prioritizing women’s safety in public and private spaces. N Anand, TVK General Secretary, emphasized the party’s appeal for urgent action, including the release of ₹2,000 crore in central relief funds for Cyclone Fengal victims, who they claim remain unsupported.
**Vijay’s Emotional Appeal**
In a handwritten letter addressed to Tamil Nadu’s women, Vijay expressed his anguish over the growing cases of sexual violence. He acknowledged women’s daily struggles and reassured them of a safer future. “Concentrate on your studies. We will create a safe Tamil Nadu together,” Vijay wrote, pledging his commitment to the cause.
**Support and Political Reactions**
BJP state president K Annamalai praised Vijay’s initiative, accusing the ruling DMK of failing to safeguard women. “The BJP welcomes Vijay’s efforts and urges all parties to unite for justice,” Annamalai stated in a social media post.
Meanwhile, TVK cadres distributing Vijay’s letter to the public in Chennai were detained, highlighting the contentious nature of the issue. Vijay’s stand has sparked widespread support and ignited a debate on women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.