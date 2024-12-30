Actor-Politician Vijay Urges Tamil Nadu Governor To Ensure Women’s Safety

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has taken a strong stance on women’s safety in Tamil Nadu, following a shocking sexual assault incident involving a university student. Vijay, founder of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Monday to submit a memorandum demanding robust measures to ensure women’s protection.

**TVK’s Memorandum and Demands**

The TVK memorandum called for strengthening law and order across the state and prioritizing women’s safety in public and private spaces. N Anand, TVK General Secretary, emphasized the party’s appeal for urgent action, including the release of ₹2,000 crore in central relief funds for Cyclone Fengal victims, who they claim remain unsupported.

**Vijay’s Emotional Appeal**

In a handwritten letter addressed to Tamil Nadu’s women, Vijay expressed his anguish over the growing cases of sexual violence. He acknowledged women’s daily struggles and reassured them of a safer future. “Concentrate on your studies. We will create a safe Tamil Nadu together,” Vijay wrote, pledging his commitment to the cause.

**Support and Political Reactions**

BJP state president K Annamalai praised Vijay’s initiative, accusing the ruling DMK of failing to safeguard women. “The BJP welcomes Vijay’s efforts and urges all parties to unite for justice,” Annamalai stated in a social media post.

Meanwhile, TVK cadres distributing Vijay’s letter to the public in Chennai were detained, highlighting the contentious nature of the issue. Vijay’s stand has sparked widespread support and ignited a debate on women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.