Admissions to Tamil Nadu government schools to touch 15 lakh by month end

In an earlier report published on August 25 - https://www.thehansindia.com/tamilnadu/coimbatore-govt-schools-see-14000-fresh-admissions-in-august-641693 - the growing trend of increased enrollment in government schools was reported upon. This was a development which had taken place in only about one part of Tamil Nadu, specifically the western part, where parents were lining up to admit their wards in government schools.

In its latest report, Tamil daily Dinamani writes that this is a trend seen across the State, from the southernmost tip of Tuticorin, where 36,500 students were admitted in government schools and this was followed by Chennai, where 35,000 were admitted. The enrollment process had begun in two phases from August 17 and 24 for primary, high school and higher secondary schools respectively.

However, aggregating the admissions State-wide, the figures reveal that overall 10.4 lakh young boys and girls have sought admissions into many government schools over a 15-day period. With the deadline ending on September 30, School Education Department officials are confident of touching the 15-lakh figure.

With private schools relentlessly pushing the parents to pay the school fees totally without giving them much leeway, parents of lower middle and middle-class children find the free education offer, relaxed admission procedure and welfare approach of the government schools a big relief and incentivising, feel government officials.