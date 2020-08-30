Ahead of final Sunday lockdown, Tamil Nadu sells Rs 243 cr worth liquor

Tamil Nadu: With Sunday being a total lockdown day in the state of Tamil Nadu, introduced from July onwards, the sale of liquor at the wine shops in the State has always peaked. The Palaniswamy government has extended the lockdown till September 30 while introducing many relaxations for greater public movement and heeding the advisories of the central government. Notably, the Sunday clampdown on movement of the public has also been done away with from September 1.

The booze lovers however decided to stock the stuff ahead of the final Sunday lockdown all over the State. Dina Thanthi reports that in the five top centres of Tamil Nadu, the sales have been staggering. With Chennai registering a business of Rs 52.50 crore, the other locations which followed the State capital were: Madurai at Rs 49.75 crore, Tiruchi at Rs 48.26 crore, Salem at Rs 47.38 crore and Coimbatore stood at Rs. 45.23 crore.

The sales of liquor are regulated through the state-run TASMAC which has 5300 shops all over the State, with 800 shops in the State capital of Chennai alone.