AIADMK MLA tests positive for Coronavirus

P V Bharathi, the ruling party MLA representing Sirkazhi constituency in the State was declared positive for Covid-19. He joins the list of over two dozen MLAs who have been affected over the lockdown phase, belonging to both the AIADMK and DMK parties. The Opposition party, DMK, had even lost one MLA in June last to the dreaded virus.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister, E K Palaniswamy was supposed to tour Nagapattinam district to oversee the measures taken by the administration to control the pandemic in a day. Prior to that, the MLA took a precautionary test of himself which turned out to be positive, say officials. Bharathi has been admitted to the neighbouring government hospital at Mayiladuthurai.

Tamil Nadu has been seeing an unpredictable swing in the outbreak of the virus cases, with its total tally nearing the 4-lakh mark. Newer districts like Coimbatore and Salem have been topping the case list over the past few days even as Chennai remains head and shoulders above everyone else in the listing of fresh cases on a daily basis, with its tally more than 1200-mark as of present.