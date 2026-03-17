AIADMK MP Sparks Outrage Over Derogatory Remark On Nayanthara At Women’s Safety Rally

An MP from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, C. V. Shanmugam, has triggered widespread criticism after making a derogatory remark about actor Nayanthara during a protest focused on women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

The comment, aimed at criticising Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, referenced his recent appeal encouraging citizens to share their aspirations. Shanmugam made a controversial statement questioning whether the government would fulfil personal “dreams,” using the actor’s name in a crude analogy.

The remark drew particular outrage as it was made at an event advocating for women’s dignity and protection. Other leaders present reportedly reacted with laughter, further intensifying criticism.

The statement quickly sparked backlash on social media and from political circles, with many condemning the language as sexist and inappropriate. Critics highlighted the contradiction between the protest’s purpose and the nature of the comment, calling for accountability and possible legal action.

Several voices also urged authorities to take strict action, while questioning the party’s stance on women’s respect and safety in light of the incident.