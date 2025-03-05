Annamalai Shares Video Alleging Theft By DMK Councillor, Sparks Political Row

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai has once again taken a sharp dig at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing them of corruption. He shared a video on social media platform X, claiming it proved that DMK leaders were “thieves in disguise.”

In the 30-second video, Zakir Hussain, DMK councillor of Ward 25, Coonoor Municipal Council, is seen attempting to remove a gold bangle from a fellow pledger’s hand. Despite a woman intervening, he allegedly tries again. Sharing the clip, Annamalai wrote, “Thirutta (thief) and DMK can never be separated!”

Annamalai’s post quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.34 lakh views and 2,000 retweets. While some users echoed his claims of DMK’s corruption, others demanded an explanation from party leaders.

One user went beyond the specific incident, accusing the Dravidian movement of “stealing” Hindu cultural and religious heritage. Another commenter alleged that misconduct was rampant in the DMK, stating, “In other parties, only 10% misbehave with women, but in this party, it’s 90%.”

Meanwhile, a user directly questioned DMK MP Kanimozhi, criticizing the party’s handling of such behavior. “How did he have the courage to hold a woman’s hand in public without fear?” they asked.

Annamalai, a vocal critic of the DMK, used the video to reinforce his allegations of corruption within the ruling party. His post has once again fueled political tensions, with reactions continuing to pour in.