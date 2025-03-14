Budget 2025-26: TN finance minister announces establishment of Indus Valley Cultural Gallery at Egmore museum

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu has announced the establishment of an Indus Valley Cultural Gallery at the Egmore Museum in Chennai. The initiative aims to commemorate the centenary of the discovery of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Delivering his budget speech in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday, the minister emphasised the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Tamil heritage.

To showcase Tamil Nadu’s rich history to domestic and international tourists, the government will set up Tamil Cultural Museums in Mamallapuram and Thiruvannamalai, he said.

Thangam Thenarasu said that these museums will highlight the antiquity and continuity of Tamil culture, offering visitors a deeper understanding of the state’s historical and artistic legacy.

The Egmore Museum currently houses over 2,000 exquisite bronze statues, crafted by master artisans from Aimpon — a traditional alloy of five metals, he added. The state finance minister said that to better exhibit these masterpieces, the government will construct a new gallery with traditional architectural design within the museum complex at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

He also added that the gallery will provide an immersive experience for visitors, emphasising the serene expressions, elegant postures, and intricate mudras of these sculptures.

As part of the government’s ongoing efforts to explore and document Tamil Nadu’s ancient cultural heritage, large-scale archaeological excavations will be conducted in several locations during the 2025-26 financial year, he added.

Thangam Thenarasu said that the excavation sites include, Keezhadi (Sivaganga district), Pattanamarudur (Thoothukudi district), Karivalamvanthanallur (Tenkasi district), Nagapattinam (Nagapattinam district), Manikkollai (Cuddalore district), Adichanur (Kallakurichi district), Vellalur (Coimbatore district) and Thelunganur (Salem district).

Additionally, the cultural research effort will extend to sites outside Tamil Nadu, including Palur (Odisha), Vengi (Andhra Pradesh), and Maski (Karnataka), further enriching the understanding of Tamil heritage beyond state boundaries, Thangam Thenarasu added.

He also said that the artifacts unearthed from these excavations will undergo advanced scientific analyses, including, Ancient DNA analysis, Metallurgical studies, Micro Botany and Pollenanalysis.

These analyses will be conducted in collaboration with leading global research institutions, ensuring a thorough study of Tamil Nadu’s ancient civilisations, Thangam Thearasu added.

Thangam Thenarasu said that the government has allocated Rs 7 crore for these archaeological excavations and research initiatives.

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu also revealed plans for deep-sea archaeological excavations along Tamil Nadu’s coastline. These explorations aim to uncover evidence of the state’s extensive maritime trade with regions such as Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Roman Empire.

In the first phase, a comprehensive deep-sea excavation will be carried out in 2025, covering the stretch from Kaveripoompattinam to Nagapattinam, he added.

Thangam Thenarasu further said that the initiative will involve consultations with renowned archaeologists and collaboration with top technological institutions. He said that the Tamil Nadu government is committed to preserving and exhibiting its rich cultural heritage through state-of-the-art museums.

As part of this effort, the following museums will be established, Noyyal Museum in Erode district (Rs 22 crore), focussing on the 13 Kodumanal excavations, the Naavaai Museum in Ramanathapuram district (Rs 21 crore), showcasing the maritime trade excellence of the Pandyas during the Sangam period, Thangam Thenarasu said.

The state finance minister said that through these initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government aims to proclaim the glory of Tamil culture on a global scale. Thangam Thenarasu further said that by investing in archaeological research, advanced scientific analyses, and museum infrastructure, the state seeks to preserve its historical legacy while making it accessible to the world.