Chennai corona-affected cases zoom up to 1,187, TN's cases 5,890

Holding the cases under 1,000 for more than a week, the city of Chennai was beginning to feel that it had managed to hold on to the burgeoning rise in cases in the capital. On Friday, the cases, however, moved up dizzyingly from 989 to 1,187. All through Tamil Nadu, there were 5,890 cases in all. The total number touched 3,26,245 till today including the 28 cases who were from outside the State.

A total of 5,556 Coronavirus cases were cured and sent home while 117 died taking the death score to 5,514. 2,67,015 cases have been cured as of date. 53,716 cases are undergoing treatment. 70,153 cases were checked on Friday while 35,69,453 cases have been checked till Friday. 134 testing centres continued to be operational to take care of the testing activities.

In the meanwhile, the issuing of e-pass for people visiting Tamil Nadu or moving around various districts of the state has ruffled feathers of the DMK which wants it discontinued. The CM, however, says the e-pass is being issued to every applicant and requested the people to move around only if absolutely necessary.