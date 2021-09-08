Chief Minister Had Announced An Award Of Rs 5,000 For Vinayaka Idol Makers In Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who reaffirmed the government's decision to ban Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in public places due to the COVID-19 outbreak, presented a monetary award of Rs 5,000 to craftsmen who create Vinayaka statues.



The Chief Minister responded to BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran by saying that the government would reward 3,000 artists who sculpted statues during the festival season 5,000 apiece because the restriction on public celebration of Vinayaka Chathurthi had impacted them. He added that this in addition to the $5,000 granted to 12,000 potters who are unable to find work during the rainfall.

People might celebrate the celebration at their homes, according to the Chief Minister, and the government's goal should not be misunderstood.

Mr. Stalin stated that the Kerala government's relaxations between Bakrid and Onam had resulted in a massive rise in COVID-19 infections, despite the fact that disease-control measures were only within existence on the orders of the Union Home Ministry.

He further explained that the infection incidence is not totally under control even in Tamil Nadu. The instances are somehow showing ups and down and is not constant. For instance, there will be 50 additional cases one day and then they will decrease the next day. That is the reason, the government has decided until September 15, all religious holidays are prohibited.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,544 fresh cases to taking the total number of state's cumulative number to 26,25,778 cases.