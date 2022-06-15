Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Paid Surprise Visit To Government School

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid an unexpected visit to a state-run government school on June 13. Following the vacations, it was the first day of class 10 children returning to school for the academic year.

The teacher started her lesson on Tamil language and grammar as he approached the classroom as aspect of his inspection. Whereas the Chief Minister sat on a bench, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi sat behind him with other students and both focused on the teaching approach.

While the subject was being taught, he browsed through the textbook and afterwards spoke with pupils. Stalin visited the Government Adidravidar Boys Higher Secondary School in Vadakarai, Tiruvallur District, to check the facilities.

Previously, he announced a plan to close the learning gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools to close for 19 months.

Authorities claim that methods such as 'Teaching at the Right Level' will ensure that students in this age group can read and write both Tamil and English without errors, as well as answer basic, elementary math problems.

The government stated in an official statement that by 2025, children under the age of eight will be educated in accordance with their age and class.

The new learning project was introduced by the Chief Minister at a government-run middle school in Tiruvallur. The Minister of Education, key officials, and elected representatives were also present.