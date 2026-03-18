CM Stalin slams AIADMK leaders over remarks on women, says people will choose development

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday strongly criticised AIADMK leaders over alleged derogatory remarks against women, asserting that the people of the state are closely watching and will ultimately choose a path of development.

Reacting to the controversy, Stalin accused the opposition of lowering the standards of political discourse.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “Which platform truly serves Tamil Nadu? On our platforms, we speak with data about achievements that are shaping the future of the state and benefiting its people.”

Taking a direct swipe at the AIADMK, he added, “On the other side are those who have no achievements to speak of and no policies to implement. They resort to vulgarity and slander.”

He further emphasised that voters are aware of these differences, stating, “The people of Tamil Nadu are observing everything. They will choose the dawn that brings development.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in response to controversial statements made by former AIADMK ministers C.V. Shanmugam and Dindigul Srinivasan during a protest organised by the party against the DMK government.

While addressing a gathering in Villupuram, C.V. Shanmugam allegedly made inappropriate remarks about a woman actor, triggering widespread criticism.

Amid the backlash, the AIADMK’s IT wing later said that he had apologised for his comments.

The controversy deepened after former minister Dindigul Srinivasan was also accused of making derogatory remarks about women, drawing condemnation from multiple political parties.

Leaders across party lines criticised the statements as unacceptable and called for maintaining dignity in public discourse, especially during election campaigning.

The row comes at a time when political activity in Tamil Nadu is intensifying ahead of the Assembly elections, with parties ramping up protests, alliances and campaign narratives.

With the DMK projecting its governance record and the AIADMK stepping up its opposition campaign, the latest controversy has added to the heated political atmosphere in the state, highlighting sharp exchanges and growing tensions between the two major Dravidian parties.