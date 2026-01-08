Democracy Has Been in Our DNA and a Way of Life in Bharat for Thousands of Years,” Says Governor R. N. Ravi at Conclave on Indian Republic @ 75 at SRMIST

Chennai: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) commemorated 75 years of the Indian Republic through a Conclave on Indian Republic @ 75 and the inauguration of Vendhar Museum – Phase II, dedicated to the Constitution of India. The programme brought together academic leadership, students, and dignitaries to reflect on constitutional values, democratic institutions, and the role of youth in nation-building.

The event was presided over by Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRMIST, and graced by R. N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, as the Chief Guest. The programme included the National Anthem, Tamil Thai Vazhthu, and the singing of Vande Mataram, marking 150 years of the national song that played a key role in India’s freedom movement.

Following the conclave, the Governor inaugurated Vendhar Museum – Phase II, which features curated exhibits on the Constitution of India, its evolution, principles, and democratic institutions, reinforcing SRMIST’s focus on constitutional literacy and civic responsibility.

Addressing students and faculty, R.N. Ravi, , noted that “today we are the largest, robustly functioning, stable democracy in the world,” calling it an achievement that should make every citizen proud. Emphasising the civilisational roots of democratic values, he said, “Democracy has been in our DNA. It has been a way of life of our people in Bharat for several thousand years,” adding that over the last 75 years, India’s democratic institutions have grown stronger and more robust. He also observed that institutions like SRM Institute of Science and Technology play a vital role, stating that SRMIST “not only imparts academic knowledge, practical knowledge and skills, but also introduces students to our cultural and national values.”

Urging students to recognise the opportunities before them, the Governor said, “This is the golden time for Bharat. Idhuve neram, ponnaana neram.” Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, he reminded students, “Each one of you is a national asset. When you grow to your fullest potential, the nation grows automatically.” Calling upon young citizens to combine ambition with discipline, he encouraged them to dream big, work with perseverance, and contribute actively to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Presiding over the function, Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRMIST, spoke on the importance of strong academic institutions in sustaining democracy and national progress. “Running a university with dignity, safety, and academic responsibility is a challenging task, and it requires autonomy, commitment, and mutual respect,” he said.

Dr. Paarivendhar underscored that adequate funding and institutional autonomy are essential to maintain academic standards and research excellence. He noted that universities play a critical role not only in skill development but also in shaping informed, responsible citizens.

“Universities must be empowered to pursue excellence without compromise. Sustained funding and academic autonomy are essential to safeguard the future of higher education,” he said.

Referring to Vendhar Museum – Phase II, the Chancellor stated that the initiative reflects SRMIST’s commitment to preserving constitutional values and educating future generations about the foundations of the Republic through experiential learning.

“We have always celebrated national milestones in this university because education must strengthen unity, national consciousness, and responsibility. Institutions of higher education play a vital role in shaping not only skilled professionals but also committed citizens.”