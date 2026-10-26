Dhanush’s Fan Club Rebranding Fuels Tamil Nadu Political Buzz, TVK Dismisses Challenge

Speculation over actor Dhanush’s possible entry into Tamil Nadu politics has intensified following the rebranding of his fan association and a large gathering of its women members. The development has triggered reactions from several political parties, with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) dismissing the actor’s potential electoral influence and the Congress alleging a possible BJP-RSS strategy.

The actor’s welfare organisation, formerly known as Dhanush Narpani Mandram, has been renamed Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam. Its latest meeting, held at a private college in Thoraipakkam on Sunday, reportedly drew around 3,000 members.

Dhanush Meets Women’s Wing Members

Dhanush attended the gathering for around four hours, interacting with women office-bearers, posing for photographs and singing songs from his films. His team later released a 49-second video highlighting moments from the event.

The stage backdrop featured images of the actor in traditional attire and poses commonly associated with political leaders, including waving and greeting people with folded hands. These visuals, along with the organisation’s rebranding, have fuelled speculation about his political ambitions.

Attendees were also presented with silver traditional Kamatchi lamps bearing a lotus motif, a detail that attracted political attention.

However, Dhanush has not made any formal announcement about entering politics. When reporters asked him about the speculation as he left the venue, he avoided a direct response and offered Diwali greetings instead.

TVK Leaders Play Down Dhanush’s Political Prospects

TVK leaders have sought to downplay the possibility of Dhanush emerging as a political rival to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna alleged that new political entrants were being backed by influential leaders in Delhi. He also criticised the trend of actors entering politics, arguing that political movements should focus on local issues and principles such as secularism, social justice and anti-corruption.

Another TVK leader, N Marie Wilson, asserted that Dhanush could not emerge as a genuine competitor to Vijay. Wilson argued that Vijay’s movement had been built through years of grassroots work and warned that depending on another film star could lead to public disappointment.

Congress Alleges BJP-RSS Strategy

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief B Manickam Tagore linked the developments surrounding Dhanush’s welfare organisation to what he described as a possible BJP-RSS strategy.

Tagore referred to the alleged plan as “Operation D” or “Plan C”, claiming that the BJP and RSS could be attempting to introduce another popular film personality into Tamil Nadu politics to influence the state’s electoral dynamics.

He argued that previous attempts to expand the BJP’s presence through prominent film personalities had not delivered the desired results. The party was now, he suggested, seeking to use an established actor’s popularity to widen its political influence.

These claims remain allegations made by the Congress leader. Dhanush has not publicly confirmed any political plans.

DMK Says Anyone Can Enter Politics

The development has also drawn a response from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Senior party leader and former minister S Regupathy said that anyone had the right to enter politics in a democracy.

Drawing a comparison with Vijay’s political entry, Regupathy asked why Dhanush should not be allowed to pursue a similar path. He also suggested that the sharp reaction from TVK leaders indicated concern over the actor’s growing public attention.

AIADMK Invites Dhanush to Join Party

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) adopted a different approach, with senior leader K T Rajendra Balaji inviting Dhanush to join the party under general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Balaji said the party would welcome the actor, citing his popularity among young people and his film roles portraying the lives of underprivileged and marginalised communities.

For now, Dhanush has remained silent on his political future. While his fan association’s activities have triggered speculation and competing political claims, there has been no official announcement that he intends to launch a political party.