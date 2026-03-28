DMK likely to release candidate list today as seat sharing talks near conclusion

Chennai: The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, setting the stage for an intense political contest in the state. As the polls draw near, the ruling DMK is likely to release its candidate list on Saturday as seat sharing talks with its allies near conclusion.

According to the schedule, the filing of nominations will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 6. Votes polled on April 23 will be counted on May 4, when the results will also be declared.

Against this backdrop, seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led alliance have entered their final phase, though a few key issues remain unresolved.

The DMK has largely finalised agreements with several allies, including the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Nadu, MDMK, and the Communist Party of India, regarding the constituencies they will contest.

However, discussions are still ongoing with the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), both crucial partners in the alliance.

The Congress has been allotted 28 seats in the DMK-led front. Of these, the party has agreed to accept 23 constituencies but is pressing for changes in the remaining five seats.

The main sticking point revolves around constituencies such as Srivaikuntam and Killiyoor, which the Congress had won in the previous election but which the DMK now intends to contest.

The Congress leadership has firmly opposed relinquishing these seats, leading to a delay in finalising the agreement.

Meanwhile, demands from other allies have also contributed to the delay. The DMDK faction led by Premalatha Vijayakanth has reportedly sought constituencies such as Rishivandiyam, Virugambakkam, and Ambur.

However, the DMK is reluctant to part with these seats, considering them strongholds of the party.

The CPI(M), on its part, is said to be dissatisfied over a reduction in the number of seats allocated to it and is pushing for constituencies where the DMK has a strong support base.

Party sources indicate that these three issues — negotiations with Congress, demands from the DMDK faction, and concerns of the CPI(M) — have collectively delayed the release of the DMK’s candidate list.

Preparations had been underway at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, to release the candidate list on Friday.

However, the announcement was deferred due to the lack of a final agreement with key allies. With efforts continuing to arrive at a consensus, sources now suggest that the DMK is likely to reach an amicable settlement with its allies and release its much-awaited candidate list later today.