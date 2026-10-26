Elephant found dead in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu): A male elephant was found dead at the Kurumbar Pallam area near Mavanalla in the Masinagudi range of the MTR in Nilgiris district, forest officials said on Sunday.

Forest staff on routine patrol spotted the carcass on Saturday and alerted senior officials. A preliminary inspection conducted at the spot suggested that the elephant likely died of age-related complications.

According to forest officials, an autopsy will be performed later in the day by a veterinary surgeon under the supervision of the Deputy Director of the Masinagudi Division, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, following the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Department officials stated that a detailed report regarding the exact cause of death will be released after the autopsy report is received.