End election rhetoric, deliver jobs to Jallikattu warriors before Thai Pongal ends: TN BJP tells DMK govt

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has urged the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to move beyond election rhetoric and immediately fulfil the long-pending promises made to Jallikattu players, particularly the assurance of government employment.

In a strongly worded statement, Prasad said the Chief Minister's announcement that outstanding Jallikattu players would be provided government jobs must not turn into "yet another unfulfilled promise of the DMK government".

He demanded that clear government orders be issued before the end of the Tamil month of Thai Pongal in 2026 to appoint the best-performing Jallikattu players of the current season to suitable posts.

The BJP leader also called for the immediate implementation of the proposed high-quality treatment facility for bulls and a dedicated training centre for Jallikattu players at Alanganallur, announced at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

"These projects must be executed with honesty and transparency, strictly in line with what was promised," Prasad said.

Recalling the history of the ban on Jallikattu, Prasad said that Jallikattu suffered due to an "erroneous decision" of the Congress-led UPA government, which included Jallikattu bulls under the protected wildlife schedule.

He noted that it was only after sustained statewide protests by the people of Tamil Nadu that the issue was addressed.

"Following the demands raised during the previous AIADMK government, the Narendra Modi-led Central government acted swiftly and removed the hurdles, enabling Jallikattu to resume in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Prasad further reminded the ruling DMK government of its 2021 Assembly election promise to provide a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000 to those rearing Jallikattu bulls.

He demanded that this scheme be implemented immediately, along with the release of accumulated arrears -- estimated at around Rs 60,000 per bull rearer -- from 2021 to 2026.

He also sought a comprehensive health insurance scheme for Jallikattu players.

While welcoming the state government's announcement to offer employment in the Animal Husbandry Department, Prasad said that Jallikattu participants include graduates, lawyers, doctors, engineers, and other professionals.

He demanded priority for qualified Jallikattu players across all government departments and urged the state government to frame guidelines encouraging private sector employers to offer them preferential opportunities.

Prasad concluded by asserting that Jallikattu symbolises Tamil Nadu's ancient heritage, valour, agrarian roots, and cultural pride, and should be supported with concrete action rather than symbolic announcements.