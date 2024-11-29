  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Tamilnadu

Family Of Three Brutally Murdered In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur; Robbery Suspected

Family Of Three Brutally Murdered In Tamil Nadus Tiruppur; Robbery Suspected
x
Highlights

  • A family of three was killed in Pongalur, Tiruppur, with police suspecting robbery as the motive.
  • Investigations are ongoing with multiple angles being explored.

In a shocking incident, a family of three was murdered at their farmhouse in Semalaikavundampalayam, Pongalur, Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu. Police suspect robbery as the primary motive behind the crime.

The victims were identified as Deivasigamani, his wife Amalathal, and their son Senthil Kumar, an IT professional based in Coimbatore. Senthil had visited his parents on Thursday night to attend a wedding. The gruesome discovery was made on Friday morning by a barber who regularly visited Deivasigamani.

Upon arrival, police found Deivasigamani critically injured outside the house. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Inside the house, Amalathal and Senthil were found hacked to death.

Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police, Lakshmi, stated that initial investigations suggest a burglary gone wrong, with sharp and blunt weapons used in the attack. Seven sovereigns of gold jewellery were reported missing. However, other angles, including personal disputes, are also being probed.

The murders are believed to have occurred around 2 a.m. Police have formed five special teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the area is being analyzed, and vehicle checks have been intensified.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the culprits behind this heinous crime.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick