Family Of Three Brutally Murdered In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur; Robbery Suspected

In a shocking incident, a family of three was murdered at their farmhouse in Semalaikavundampalayam, Pongalur, Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu. Police suspect robbery as the primary motive behind the crime.

The victims were identified as Deivasigamani, his wife Amalathal, and their son Senthil Kumar, an IT professional based in Coimbatore. Senthil had visited his parents on Thursday night to attend a wedding. The gruesome discovery was made on Friday morning by a barber who regularly visited Deivasigamani.

Upon arrival, police found Deivasigamani critically injured outside the house. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Inside the house, Amalathal and Senthil were found hacked to death.

Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police, Lakshmi, stated that initial investigations suggest a burglary gone wrong, with sharp and blunt weapons used in the attack. Seven sovereigns of gold jewellery were reported missing. However, other angles, including personal disputes, are also being probed.

The murders are believed to have occurred around 2 a.m. Police have formed five special teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the area is being analyzed, and vehicle checks have been intensified.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the culprits behind this heinous crime.