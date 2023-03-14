Four Memebers Arrested In Tamil Nadu's Vengaivayal For Attempting To Break Water Tank

Four members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi were detained by police after attempting to shatter the water tank with a hammer on Monday, citing caste atrocities, months after human waste was discovered placed in an overhead water tank in Vengaivayal, Pudukkottai.

According to sources, the four party members K Muruganantham, Arul Oli, Kaviarasan, and Ajith Selvaraj staged a demonstration for more than three hours on Monday morning by climbing to the top of the tank and shouting protest slogans.

In the meantime, caste Hindu residents of the neighbouring hamlet Iraiyur held a sit-in at the intersection connecting the two villages, accusing the SC residents of Vengaivayal of encouraging political parties to stage rallies. DSP Raghavi of Pudukkottai Town quell the protest by promising a fair probe.

Meanwhile, all of this began with the Vengavayil village incident, in which human waste was discovered dumped in a tank that provided drinking water to a Dalit colony. The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) ordered an investigation into the incident by the Crime Branch and the Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) in January. Following the event, a suit asking for compensation for the more than 30 households who drank the water was filed in the Madurai bench of the Madras High court.