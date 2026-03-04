'Give this Vijay a chance': TVK leader promises farm loan waiver at Thanjavur meet

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to party cadres while unveiling a fresh set of election promises at an executive meeting and campaign programme held at Chengipatti in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

Addressing TVK executives and campaign volunteers, Vijay urged supporters to give him an opportunity to establish a corruption-free and socially just government in Tamil Nadu.

"This relationship with the people is not something that came for the sake of elections. It happened naturally. For some, politics may be a choice during elections, but for me and those who support me, it is deeply emotional," he said.

During the meeting, Vijay also announced the second phase of his party’s election promises, after earlier unveiling the first phase in Vellore.

A key highlight of the announcement was a major relief proposal for farmers.

Vijay said that if TVK forms the government, crop loans taken by farmers owning up to five acres of land from cooperative agricultural banks would be completely waived. For farmers owning more than five acres, the party would examine the possibility of waiving up to 50 per cent of their crop loans.

"Our government will ensure that delta farmers never face a shortage of fertilisers," Vijay said, emphasising that the party would stand firmly with the farming community and reject any scheme that harms farmers, even if pressure comes from the Union government.

He also announced that the government would bear the entire educational expenses of children from landless families and farmers owning up to two acres of land, provided no member of the family is employed in the state or Central government.

Highlighting issues in agricultural procurement, Vijay said his government would ensure that paddy stored in procurement centres is properly protected and not allowed to sprout and go to waste.

Adequate storage infrastructure would be created, and strict action would be taken if commissions are illegally collected for loading or unloading paddy bags.

In the public distribution system, Vijay promised to limit one ration shop for every 500 ration cards and appoint assistants in villages to support ration shop operations. All commodities other than rice would be distributed in packaged form.

He further said TVK would pressure the Union government to ensure legal protection for fishermen, while prioritising essential public services such as education, healthcare, drinking water, roads, bus facilities and ration distribution.

Women, children and youth would receive special focus under a TVK government, Vijay added.

"Our government will not only create government jobs but will also ensure opportunities in the private sector," he said.

Reflecting personally during the speech, Vijay remarked that if he were to be born again, he would like to be born into a farmer’s family. Though he admitted he does not know farming, he said his identity as someone from the Cauvery Delta region connects him deeply with farmers.

The event was conducted under strict police regulations, with only 4,900 participants allowed entry using QR-coded passes.

Vijay arrived in Tiruchirappalli by a private aircraft from Chennai and travelled by road to the venue, receiving a rousing welcome from TVK executives and volunteers along the way.