Madras High Court Initiates Suo Motu Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister Over Controversial Speech

The Madras High Court has taken matters into its own hands by registering a suo motu case against Tamil Nadu Forest Minister and senior DMK leader K Ponmudy regarding his controversial public remarks. This judicial action comes after the state government failed to file an FIR against the minister by April 23, as previously directed by the court.

During last Thursday's hearing, Justice N Anand Venkatesh had characterized Ponmudy's statements as "prima facie hate speech." The court observed that the minister's comments were "completely derogatory of women" and "deliberately spews venom" against Vaishnavism and Saivism, two major Hindu denominations. Justice Venkatesh further noted that beyond being obscene, the speech "wounds the religious feelings" of followers of these traditions.

The controversy stems from Ponmudy's recent public address where he allegedly made inappropriate jokes connecting Hindu religious identities with sexual positions, triggering widespread public condemnation and a subsequent Public Interest Litigation seeking legal action.

In emphasizing that legal standards must apply equally to everyone regardless of position, Justice Venkatesh firmly stated during the earlier proceedings, "There is no escape from this... Law is for everybody."