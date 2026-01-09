Madras High Court Orders CBFC To Grant U/A 16+ Clearance To Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

The Madras High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A 16+ certificate to actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, bringing relief to the film’s makers after days of uncertainty over its censor clearance. The decision clears a major hurdle that had delayed the movie’s scheduled release.

The court’s order follows hearings in which arguments were presented by representatives of the production house KVN Productions and the CBFC. After considering submissions from both sides, Justice PT Asha instructed the certification body to clear the film for release. The court had earlier reserved its judgment after detailed arguments earlier in the week.

During the proceedings, it emerged that the complaint which stalled the certification process was filed by a member of the CBFC’s examining committee. The Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the CBFC, informed the court that the objection was raised after the screening and was not officially recorded during the initial review. It was also stated that the CBFC chairperson had exercised authority to pause the certification and order a review.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The film was slated for a Pongal release and has been widely promoted as Vijay’s final movie before his formal entry into electoral politics in Tamil Nadu. With significant financial stakes involved and advance ticket sales already underway, the court’s ruling has paved the way for the film’s theatrical release.