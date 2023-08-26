Madurai train fire: Stalin announces Rs 3 L solatium to bereaved families

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of nine passengers who died in the train fire mishap in Madurai.

In a statement, Chief Minister Stalin said that he has ensured best treatment for the injured undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji government hospital, Madurai.

Stalin also deputed Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes, Registration minister, P. Moorthy to reach Madurai and to attend to the necessities of the families of the deceased and the injured.

The Indian Railways have also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those deceased.

A private party coach attached to a passenger train carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh caught fire early this morning in which nine people lost their lives.

Twenty people are admitted to Government Rajaji memorial hospital of which the condition of four is stated to be serious.