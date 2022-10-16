Menstruating Women In Tamil Nadu's Village Forced To Stay In Separated Hut

The world is developing day by day and is getting modernized with every passing day. However, there are some villages which still left behind and are lagging behind. Those villages are underdeveloped in terms of modernization and also living in the myths. Similarly,Inam Agaram, a village in the Veppanthattai taluk of the Perambalur district, still practises the traditional practise of separating menstruation women from their family and homes.



Women and adolescent girls, regardless of their age, are obliged to remain in the hut throughout the monthly menstrual cycle. Immediately following childbirth, new moms must spend at least 12 days in the outdated and unsanitary building. Some women who object to the practise spend their periods at the houses of relatives in other villages.

The incidence witnessed a menstruating woman who is required to dwell in a concrete house known as a "muttukkadu" outside the village by about 250 families from the Dalit group, who live in the village's slum area. In order to avoid the wrath of the local deity, the community adheres to this custom.

The Muttukkadu is a tiny building with an asbestos roof and no doors; its state is abhorrent and blatantly violates human rights. The structure does not meet the needs of the ladies because it lacks basic amenities. An 18-year-old community member states that they are compelled to urinate in the open because there isn't a toilet. Additionally, there is no water facility, so their mothers bring water for us to use from home.

Meanwhile, t en years ago, the structure—which was formerly a thatched hut—became a concrete construction. However, despite repeated warnings from the authorities to stop the practise altogether, the people chose to disobey.

Furthermore, according to medical professionals, these socio-cultural limitations cause adolescent females to remain unaware of scientific truths and hygienic health practises, which might occasionally have a negative impact on their health. Also S. Chitra, an obstetrician with a practise in Tiruchi, claims that such taboos put women at risk for problems with their reproductive systems, including infections of the birth canal.