Newly-Wed Daughter Of A Tamil Nadu Minister Eloped And Took Protection In Bengaluru

According to sources, the newlywed daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister has sought police protection in Bengaluru after tying the knot with a businessman.Jayakalyani, a doctor and the daughter of PK Sekar Babu, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister, asked for security before Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.



She said that she married Sathish Kumar since they had been in love for six years. She said that she and her spouse were in danger and that she needed police protection.



Apparently to those who helped the pair tie the marriage, the lovers married in Hindu ceremonies at Halaswamy Math in Raichur, Karnataka's district headquarters town.

According to sources, the minister filed a police report alleging that his daughter had gone missing and that he feared she had been kidnapped.

She explained that her parents are against her feelings for Satish Kumar. When she tried to marry him a few months ago, the cops arrested him and held him in detention for two months.

She went to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on March 7 to seek protection from her father. The state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, PK Sekar Babu, has sent a memorandum to the Commissioner.

Jayakalyani stated the couple started to walk out of their home to get married in a video distributed to the media shortly after the wedding, that allegedly occurred at Halaswamy Mutt in Hirehadagali in the Vijaynagar district of Karnataka. Both are adults who have already exchanged vows with each other with their agreement.

She also pleaded with her father not to intimidate Kumar's family members in the same video. According to reports, the couple attempted to marry last September after Kumar made a video claiming that the two had been dating since January 2021, when her family first learned of their connection.