No Casualties Recorded After Five Coaches Of Train Derailed In Tamil Nadu

Five carriages of the Kannur-Yesvantpur Express train overturned in the early hours of Friday, November 12, 2021, apparently boulders dropped on the track after heavy rainfall over the previous few days. According to South Western Railway sources, train number 07390 Kannur-Yesvantpur Express was brought to a stop in the early periods of the morning around Thoppur-Sivadi of Bengaluru Salem portion Bengaluru division when a fall of rocks wrecked the train. The train's passengers, on the other hand, were unharmed.



The accident happened around 3.50 a.m. in Muthampatty, after torrential rains over the previous few days caused rocks to slip down the rocky hills flanking the railroad path. The rocks landed on the moving train's B1, B2 (3rd AC), and sleeper cars from S 6 to S 10. According to the South Western Railways, all 2, 348 passengers on board the train were safe, and no casualties or injuries were found.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shya Singh and officials, as well as an Accident Relief Train and a medical equipment van, paid a check to the location. Later, a group from Salem and an ART from Erode made the group. As per the Railways, a special train was used to transport untouched 7 carriages at the rear, as well as passengers, to Salem and Bengaluru through the Tirupattur route. The Railways have provided special buses for such passengers at Thoppur. The other three coaches were being transported to Dharmapuri.