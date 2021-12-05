Nurse From Tamil Nadu Performed CPR To Save An Accident Victim's Life

A 22-year-old college student was knocked unconscious on the road after an accident and was saved by a nurse on-the-spot through CPR performed by her immediately after the incident took place in Mannargudi on Friday.



On her weekly leave, M Vanaja, 39, of the government headquarters hospital in Mannargudi, was driving from Madhukkur to Mannargudi with her family when she came upon the victim lying head down on the road at Lekkanampettai on Madhukkur road. Vasanth, a Karuvakurichi polytechnic student on a bike, collided with a herd of goats, slipped and fell down.

Vanaja exited the vehicle, maneuvered through the mob of onlookers, and administered CPR on the young man without hesitation. After 30 seconds of pressure, he exhibited indications of life. While performing CPR, they usually require the use of oxygen. She was prepared to give him oral breathing in this scenario, but the youth breathed on his own. She stated that she repeated the procedure for another two minutes.

Vanaja stated that as a result of the discomfort of pressing, he caught my hand and opened his eyes. A 108 ambulance arrived at the scene, and Vasanth went there with Vanaja holding his hand in a few minutes. He was admitted to the medical college hospital in Thanjavur. Due to the stress of hitting his face and forehead on the road, he fell unconscious. As a result, we referred him to a doctor.

Netizens showered Vanaja with good wishes after the photos and video of her rescue the youth in the golden hour went viral. She has a nursing diploma and has worked as a contractual employee for the past year. She recently completed training at the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) in Trichy. Because of Vanaja's prompt intervention, the youth is now safe and his condition is stable. Dr. N Vijayakumar, the hospital's chief medical officer stated that the medical evaluation revealed that he had no life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, at the hospital on Saturday, Vanaja was given the title 'Nightingale of Mannargudi' by a social service organization called 'Nesakaram' of Mannargudi. The group petitioned the state government to reinstate her work.