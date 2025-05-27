Palaniswami Slams Stalin’s NITI Aayog Visit, Alleges Personal Motives Behind Delhi Trip

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, has publicly criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for attending the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on May 20, 2025. Palaniswami accused Stalin of having ulterior personal motives, specifically citing family reasons, for the visit rather than focusing on state interests. He pointed out Stalin’s inconsistency, noting that the Chief Minister had previously boycotted NITI Aayog meetings, accusing the Central Government of neglecting Tamil Nadu, yet now chose to attend.

Palaniswami questioned the timing of Stalin’s trip, stating, “He didn’t attend when Tamil Nadu’s people needed him, but now he’s going for his family’s sake,” suggesting the visit was a pretext for personal agendas. This criticism follows a recent exchange of barbs between the two leaders. On March 30, Stalin had mocked Palaniswami for skipping a Tamil Nadu Assembly session during a debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill resolution, which the DMK government said protected Muslim rights. Stalin had claimed Palaniswami secretly flew to Delhi, changed cars multiple times, and met Union Minister Amit Shah, implying dubious intentions.

Stalin had further ridiculed the AIADMK’s disarray during the session in Palaniswami’s absence, describing their leaders’ panic and Palaniswami’s shifting political ambitions—from aiming to form the next government to settling for the role of the next opposition. Palaniswami’s latest remarks intensify the ongoing political rivalry between the two leaders.