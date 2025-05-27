Live
- Tamil Nadu Quarry Blast Triggers Deadly Rockslide, Kills Five Workers
- WhatsApp Hints at iPad App Launch— Release Date Still Unconfirmed
- Unmasking India’s Spy Scandals Linked To Pakistan
- Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Faces Rigorous Probe Over Espionage Charges And Pro-Pakistan Content
- AP to receive rains for three days amid low pressure system in Bay of Bengal
- CBDT Extends ITR Filing Deadline to September 15 for AY 2025–26 Amid System Overhaul and TDS Concerns
- Palaniswami Slams Stalin’s NITI Aayog Visit, Alleges Personal Motives Behind Delhi Trip
- Don Bosco Crowned Champions in Bangalore University Inter-Collegiate Baseball Tournament
- Low pressure over Bay, Odisha dists on alert
- Karnataka: Fake ‘Trump Hotel Rental’ App Cheats Over 200 People of Rs 2 Crore
Palaniswami Slams Stalin’s NITI Aayog Visit, Alleges Personal Motives Behind Delhi Trip
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s NITI Aayog meeting visit in Delhi, alleging personal family motives and questioning the timing of the trip.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, has publicly criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for attending the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on May 20, 2025. Palaniswami accused Stalin of having ulterior personal motives, specifically citing family reasons, for the visit rather than focusing on state interests. He pointed out Stalin’s inconsistency, noting that the Chief Minister had previously boycotted NITI Aayog meetings, accusing the Central Government of neglecting Tamil Nadu, yet now chose to attend.
Palaniswami questioned the timing of Stalin’s trip, stating, “He didn’t attend when Tamil Nadu’s people needed him, but now he’s going for his family’s sake,” suggesting the visit was a pretext for personal agendas. This criticism follows a recent exchange of barbs between the two leaders. On March 30, Stalin had mocked Palaniswami for skipping a Tamil Nadu Assembly session during a debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill resolution, which the DMK government said protected Muslim rights. Stalin had claimed Palaniswami secretly flew to Delhi, changed cars multiple times, and met Union Minister Amit Shah, implying dubious intentions.
Stalin had further ridiculed the AIADMK’s disarray during the session in Palaniswami’s absence, describing their leaders’ panic and Palaniswami’s shifting political ambitions—from aiming to form the next government to settling for the role of the next opposition. Palaniswami’s latest remarks intensify the ongoing political rivalry between the two leaders.