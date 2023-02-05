Police Official Arrested For Killimg An Elderly Woman In Tamil Nadu

On suspicion of killing a 70-year-old woman in Kancheepuram, a police officer has been detained. The incident has allgedly took place around six days ago. To avoid detection, he was supporting the police investigation team.



The accused, V Sathish, 25 years old is employed as an Armed Reserve member in Thiruvarur. He is from the village of Eganapuram in the Kancheepuram district.



According to the police, the dead, B Yasodha Ammal, 70, was living alone and was from the same village. The deceased's distant relative was Sathish. Yasodha used to lend money for interest when living alone. Yasodha was discovered dead and had her head smashed with a stone on Sunday afternoon in the bushes behind her home.

Police stated Sathish's family received money from Yasodha and did not return it after conducting a preliminary investigation. A senior police officer stated that Sathish made the decision to kill the elderly woman when she persisted in requesting money. On Saturday night, he arrived at her house and threw the stone at her head.

Meanwhile, to make it appear like a robbery, Sathish fled the residence carrying 17 sovereigns of gold and 30,000 cash with him.