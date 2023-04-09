Pregnant Woman And Unborn Baby Dies In Chennai For Allegedly Medical Negligence

A pregnant 27-year-old woman and her unborn child passed away at a government hospital in Pulianthope. The woman's family protested in front of the hospital, blaming it on malpractice. Police in Pulianthope have opened a case, and an investigation is currently underway.



K Janagavallu, also known as Anandhi, was recognised as the woman. She resided in Pulianthope with her taxi driver spouse Kotteswaran. Anandhi's family took her to a government hospital in Pulianthope on Thursday when she complained of labour pains while nine months pregnant with her second kid.



The medical personnel eventually requested that the family transfer her to the government maternity hospital in Egmore, though. On arrival at the Egmore hospital, medical personnel pronounced Anandhi deceased. After that, Anandhi's family organised a protest. Police officers arrived at the scene quickly after receiving information and spoke with the demonstrators. The investigation has begun and is undergoing.

Meanwhile, few days back, the ambulance service took too long to reach in the Thiruvennainallur taluk of the Villupuram district, which resulted in the tragic death of a 23-year-old woman. The incident has raised questions over the performance of the neighbourhood emergency medical services.

The deceased, T. Sandhya, lived in Mandagamedu village and was four months pregnant, the police reported. On Sunday night, she complained of having a lot of stomach pain, and she was taken to the neighbourhood primary health centre. According to the doctors, she needed immediate medical assistance and they strongly suggested sending her to Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital.

