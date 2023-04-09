Pregnant Woman And Unborn Baby Dies In Chennai For Allegedly Medical Negligence
A pregnant 27-year-old woman and her unborn child passed away at a government hospital in Pulianthope. The woman's family protested in front of the hospital, blaming it on malpractice. Police in Pulianthope have opened a case, and an investigation is currently underway.
K Janagavallu, also known as Anandhi, was recognised as the woman. She resided in Pulianthope with her taxi driver spouse Kotteswaran. Anandhi's family took her to a government hospital in Pulianthope on Thursday when she complained of labour pains while nine months pregnant with her second kid.
