Rains continue in TN, more showers likely

Chennai: Rains continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu with the northeast monsoon keeping on with its active pace and the IMD on Sunday said more showers are likely in the state till October 27.

While the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression and then gradually strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm, it is unlikely to have an impact on Tamil Nadu, an India Meteorological Department official said here.

The prediction for rains in Tamil Nadu is considering the influence of a system over Southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshadweep (trough from the cyclonic circulation), the official added.

On October 24, the IMD said: “Yesterday’s trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with Low Pressure area over Southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshadweep to North Coastal Tamil Nadu across Kerala and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level, persists.”

On October 26 and 27, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in parts of the state and on October 28 light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu. From 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, several parts of Tamil Nadu recorded very heavy rainfall, ranging between 12 cm and 20 cm.

Devikapuram and Nedungunam in Tiruvannamalai district recorded 20 cm and 18 cm respectively and topped the list of places that recorded very heavy showers. Similarly, dozens of places spread across districts including Cuddalore and Villupuram recorded heavy rainfall (from 7 cm to 11 cm).

Many locations across the state, including those in and around Chennai, received rainfall ranging between 1 cm to 6 cm.

On the very severe cyclonic storm, the IMD’s latest bulletin said: “It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28 October, 2026.”