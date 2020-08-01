Rename Airport Metro Station as Vajpayee Metro Stn, demands TN BJP
Highlights
A day after the State government renamed a few Metro stations in the Chennai city with the names of its tall political leaders like Annadurai
A day after the State government renamed a few Metro stations in the Chennai city with the names of its tall political leaders like Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalitha, the saffron party unit of Tamil Nadu has demanded that the Chennai airport Metro Station should be named after India's ex- Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It also demanded that the station abutting the High Court should be named after Dalit leader Dr B R Ambedkar.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story