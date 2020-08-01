Rename Airport Metro Station as Vajpayee Metro Stn, demands TN BJP

A day after the State government renamed a few Metro stations in the Chennai city with the names of its tall political leaders like Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalitha, the saffron party unit of Tamil Nadu has demanded that the Chennai airport Metro Station should be named after India's ex- Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It also demanded that the station abutting the High Court should be named after Dalit leader Dr B R Ambedkar.