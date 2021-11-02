Schools In Tamil Nadu Resume For Classes I To VIII After The Gap Of 20 Months

On Monday morning, teachers were very excited and eagerly waiting to welcome pupils from grades I to VIII back to campus as the offline classes used to take place during the existence of pre-covid situation.



After an almost 20-month gap, schools in Tamil Nadu were set to reopen for primary and secondary school sessions on November 1.

However, persistent rains in several districts prompted the declaration of a school break for the day. Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, and Vellore were among them.

While students were back to school, COVID norms and protocols were cautiously followed. It included the student's temperatures which were taken at the entrance to each school, and those who hadn't worn a mask were given one. New stationery, chocolates, and geometry boxes were given to students at the Lady Willingdon Girls Government Model Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

Headmistress Eswari Gopalan said that theparents had came to school in the last week to inquire about the arrangements in place and whether they may send their children back. Most of the parents are daily wage earners, and they were eager to bring their children back to school so that they would be well cared for. She stated that the school was taking all necessary precautions to protect the safety of students on campus.

It was the first opportunity for pupils in grades I and II to attend physical education sessions with their peers since schools were closed for the previous academic year. For the current academic year, the strength of several government and corporation schools has also increased. Because of the large number of students, several schools have implemented a shift system. While kids in class V will come to school every day, the other classes will have physical classes three times a week, according to Kalai Selvi, headmistress of Government Primary School in Padikuppam.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalinpaid a visit to the Chennai Corporation School in Maduvankarai, inspecting the safety measures in place for the kids as well as the other preparations made to welcome them back on campus. He also gave out sweets to several of the local elementary school pupils.