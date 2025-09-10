Live
- Chandrababu addresses at 'Super Six' meeting, says super six initiatives became success
- 'Jeevan Aastha' helpline marks 10 years, saves over 1.5 lakh lives in Gujarat
- Bengaluru Homeowners Relief – No OC Needed for These Buildings
- iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Big Upgrades Make the New iPhone Worth the Extra Price
- Ashneer Grover makes a surprising revelation about his earnings as an influencer
- Rise and Fall: Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola get into ugly spat, almost hit each other
- Hina Khan gets emotional as Isha Malviya sings title track of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”
- Novo Nordisk to layoff 11 pc of global workforce, save $1.3 billion by 2026 end
- If 15 votes were rejected, it's unfortunate: Congress MP Imran Masood on cross-voting claims in VP election
- Varun Dhawan calls the Panwadi track from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 'an absolute banger'
Stalin presides over first Tamil Nadu Police Day celebrations in Chennai
Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday presided over the first-ever Tamil Nadu Police Day celebrations, held at the Rajarathinam Stadium in...
Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday presided over the first-ever Tamil Nadu Police Day celebrations, held at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore.
The landmark event marked a historic moment for the police force, officially honouring their contributions to public safety and community service.
The Chief Minister administered the Police Day pledge and later distributed prizes to the children of police personnel who excelled in competitions conducted by the Greater Chennai Police as part of the celebrations.
Tamil Nadu formally observed its inaugural Police Day on September 6 this year, following the government’s announcement to commemorate the enactment of the Madras District Police Act of 1859, which laid the foundation of the modern policing system in the state.
The first Police Day was observed across various districts with a variety of programmes, including the administration of the pledge at police stations, floral tributes to martyrs, cultural events involving police families, and outreach activities aimed at strengthening ties between the police and the public.
In his remarks on the occasion, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for instituting the observance.
"Throughout the year, from New Year’s Day to festivals and other special occasions, police personnel dedicate themselves to the people. It is only fitting that there is a day to honour their service," he said.
Arun also reaffirmed the department’s commitment to realising the Chief Minister’s vision of a "crime-free Tamil Nadu".
Director General of Police G. Venkataraman noted that even while touring Europe, Stalin enquired about the Police Day celebrations and kept his word to attend the event upon his return.
"There are days to honour mothers, doctors, nurses, and even the transgender community in Tamil Nadu. Yet, until now, there was no day to recognise the sacrifices of the police, who work tirelessly round the clock," he observed.
Venkataraman said that the introduction of Police Day filled this long-standing void and would inspire the force to serve with renewed dedication.
The celebrations concluded with cultural performances by police families and a renewed pledge by the force to uphold the safety, security, and trust of the people of Tamil Nadu.