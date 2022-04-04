Stone Depicting Man Sitting On Horse During War Discovered In Tamil Nadu

A heroic stone was discovered on the banks of a tank off the Ramagiri-Ammapatti diversion in Gujiliamparai by members of the Dindigul Varalatru Aivu Kuzhu, including researcher N T Visvanathadas, Thalir Chandrasekhar, and M R R Muralithar, 25, a history student.

The hero depicted on the stone is sat atop a charging horse, with a sword raised over his head in his right hand and the reins of the horse in his left. A spear will be observed protruding out of the hero's hip, pointed at the horse's head. He is shown with ear rings and a helmet, a report published by The Times Of India.

He also has a little dagger dangling from his hip. Above the hero's shoulder, there is a circular structure that could represent the sun. The sculpture, according to Visvanathadas, dates from the 16th century AD.

The territory of Palayapattu was separated and Kadavur Palayam was founded during the reign of the first Nayak monarch Vivanatha Naicker in Madurai. Kadavur palayam was further separated in 1625 AD, and a new area was founded with Ramagiri as its capital. There was a conflict during this division, thus this hero stone could be from that time.

He further explained that the hero's sword was raised, indicating that he had died in battle, and that the sun in the background indicated that it occurred in the afternoon. He claims that the people of this region now revere this hero stone.