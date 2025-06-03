  • Menu
Tamil Nadu Approves New Chennai Metro Line from Poonamallee to Parandur

Tamil Nadu government approves new Chennai Metro extension from Poonamallee to Parandur via Sunguvarchatram. Phase 1 covers 27.9 km with 14 stations. Total cost ₹15,906 crore.

The Tamil Nadu government has given permission to build a new metro train line. This means they have agreed to start the project.

The new train will travel from a place called Poonamallee to another place called Parandur. On the way, the train will stop at a town named Sunguvarchatram.

This new train line is part of a bigger metro project. The bigger project connects from a place called Light House to Poonamallee.

First Step of the Plan

  • The first phase will cover the route from Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram.
  • It will be 27.9 km long.
  • The estimated cost is ₹8,779 crore.
  • This route will provide easy access to the Kuthambakkam Bus Station.
  • The state government has submitted the plan to the Central Government to seek approval and assistance.

Metro Stations in the First Phase

There will be 14 metro stations along this route:

  • Nazarathpet
  • Chembarambakkam
  • Kuthambakkam Bus Station
  • Samathuvapuram
  • Chettipedu
  • Thandalam
  • SIPCOT Irungattukottai
  • Pennalur
  • Sriperumbudur
  • Pattunool Chatram
  • Irungulam Industrial Area
  • Mambakkam
  • Thirumangalam
  • Sunguvarchatram

Full Metro Plan

The entire metro route from Poonamallee to Parandur will span 52.94 km. The total cost is estimated at ₹15,906 crore. The project will be implemented in two phases:

Phase 1: From Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram

Phase 2: From Sunguvarchatram to Parandur

Next Steps

  • The government will soon begin the following activities:
  • Relocating utility lines such as wires and pipes
  • Acquiring land for the metro construction
  • Work will start first on Phase 1

Fast Train Proposal

Chennai Metro is also considering building a fast train to connect to the new airport at Parandur. This train could be similar to the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), offering faster travel than the regular metro.

