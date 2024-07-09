Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Visits Family Of Slain BSP Leader K Armstrong, Promises Justice

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the home of the murdered BSP state president K Armstrong in Chennai on Tuesday. Offering his condolences to Armstrong's wife and relatives, Stalin paid a floral tribute to the late leader's portrait. This visit came a day after the replacement of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and amid growing calls from opposition parties and Armstrong's supporters for a CBI investigation into the murder.



Following his visit, Stalin issued a statement expressing his sympathy to the bereaved family and assuring them that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Armstrong was brutally hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on the evening of July 5.



The Chennai police suspect the involvement of associates of gangster Arcot Suresh, who was murdered in August last year. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, Asra Garg, revealed that eight people have been arrested, and several items, including blood-stained weapons, a Zomato t-shirt, a Zomato bag, and three bikes used in the crime, have been seized. Garg mentioned that associates of Arcot Suresh believed Armstrong conspired in Suresh's murder, which is suspected to be the motive behind the killing.

