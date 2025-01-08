Tamil Nadu CM Requests to Reschedule UGC-NET Exams During Pongal Festival

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the Union Education Minister to change the dates of the UGC-NET exams. The exams are planned for January 13 to 16, but the Pongal festival is also celebrated in Tamil Nadu during these days.

Pongal is a big festival for the Tamil people, and it lasts for four days starting on January 13. The Tamil Nadu government has already made January 14 to 17 public holidays for the festival.

CM Stalin said that having exams during this time will make it hard for many students because they will not be able to celebrate the festival and take the exams at the same time.