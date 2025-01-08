  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Tamilnadu

Tamil Nadu CM Requests to Reschedule UGC-NET Exams During Pongal Festival

Tamil Nadu CM Requests to Reschedule UGC-NET Exams During Pongal Festival
x

Tamil Nadu CM Requests to Reschedule UGC-NET Exams During Pongal Festival

Highlights

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has requested the Union Education Minister to reschedule the UGC-NET exams, which are planned during the Pongal festival, to avoid difficulty for students celebrating the holiday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the Union Education Minister to change the dates of the UGC-NET exams. The exams are planned for January 13 to 16, but the Pongal festival is also celebrated in Tamil Nadu during these days.

Pongal is a big festival for the Tamil people, and it lasts for four days starting on January 13. The Tamil Nadu government has already made January 14 to 17 public holidays for the festival.

CM Stalin said that having exams during this time will make it hard for many students because they will not be able to celebrate the festival and take the exams at the same time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick