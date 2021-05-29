Tamil Nadu CM Stalin orders Rs 5 lakh deposit for children who've lost parents to Covid
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Saturday ordered a fixed deposit of Rs.5 lakh in the names of minor children who had lost their parents to Covid-19.
Stalin passed the orders after chairing a meeting of senior officials.
According to a statement issued the following orders have been issued to the officials with regards to children who had lost their parents to Covid-19:
-open a fixed deposit for Rs.5 lakh each in the names of each child who had lost its parents to Covid-19. When the child attains 18 years of age, the principal and accumulated interest to be paid to that child;
-preference to be given to such children in admission to government owned homes and hostels;
-state government to foot their education, hostel costs till their graduation;
-if one of the parent of a child dies due to Covid-19, payment of Rs.3 lakh to the surviving parent;
-if a child that lost both its parents and living with its relatives and others payment of Rs.3,000 per month till they attain 18 years of age;
-Rs.5 lakh fixed deposit for a child who had already lost one of its parent earlier and loses the surviving parent;
-a district-wise committee will be formed to oversee the beneficiary children.